Derbyshire horse riders gather to raise awareness about road safety following a serious accident

The Pass Wide and Slow Ride 2022 on Sunday, September 18 aimed to raise awareness about the road safety.

Ten horse riders, accompanied by six walkers, escorted by Dronfield police, rode and walked a four mile route around Dronfield Wood house and Holmesfield to raise awareness amongst the public of how to pass horses safely on the roads.

Terri Amber, a Dronfield horse rider who organised the event said: “Riding on the roads is becoming increasingly dangerous because of the ignorance and lack of consideration of many drivers.

“Last October an incident in Holmesfield left a horse injured so badly he had to be euthanized, his young rider mentally and emotionally traumatised. Our ride took us past the place where that incident occurred.”

During the ride, the participants were holding banners explaining that the safest way to pass the horse is keeping a two metres distance from the rider and driving slowly.

Terri added: “We were riding for ourselves, for the riders of the future and for all the horses, riders, carriage drivers who have lost their lives or been physically or mentally traumatised on British roads.”

However, the ride is not the only event which Terri is organising this year to raise awareness about the road safety for the horse riders and other vulnerable road users.

She had planned a meeting with local MP Lee Rowley, councillors and the police to discuss progress in providing more road safety.

The meeting had been cancelled due to the national mourning after the Queen’s death and the new date is to be decided soon.

A similar meeting took place last year and resulted in changes to the Highway Code.

The new guidance recommends to pass the horse riders at no more than 10 miles per hour and keep a two metres distance from them.

