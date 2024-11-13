Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A north Derbyshire based homelessness charity is asking people to put together rucksacks that will be handed out amongst the region's homeless.

Inspired by the yearly shoebox appeal, Pathways of Chesterfield has launched their own scheme which encourages people to fill a rucksack with several useful items, as well as goodies and treats. The rucksacks will then be handed out as Christmas presents to homeless people whom the charity works with.

Pathways CEO Sian Jones said: “At Christmas we find that people often really want to support people who are homeless but I think in the last few years we’ve seen donations drop off a little bit and I think it's because people don’t always know how to help in the best way. This year we decided to do this rucksack appeal as it offers something a bit more tangible and means that those who wish to give something know exactly how they will be helping our homeless.”

Suggested items people may wish to put in their rucksack include: socks, woolly hats, gloves and scarves, torches, flasks, toiletries and sleeping bags.

An example of what you could put in your rucksack.

Pathways highlighted the importance of rucksacks to homeless people as many of them have to “carry their lives with them.

The not for profit charity also believes these rucksacks will make kind Christmas gifts for homeless people, during what is a particularly challenging time for them.

CEO Sian said: “Winter in particular if you're homeless and especially if you are out on the streets is very hard. It’s cold, it’s dark, its wet, its miserable and its scary. Homelessness is always scary but I think it feels so much worse in winter and at Christmas.

“It’s a time of year where people are more at risk of suicide. Christmas is marketed as a time to spend with friends and family and it's very much in your face if you don’t have that support network. So seeing that people have thought about you and cared enough to do something for you is very important.

Pathways is hoping for between 100 and 150 rucksacks. Finished rucksacks can be dropped off at 106 Saltergate any weekday between 9.30am and 4pm.

Depending on the contents of the rucksack, Pathways ask that each bag be labelled either for men, women or unisex.