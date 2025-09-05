Best craftsmanship will be celebrated in a new class at the Architecture Awards run by the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust.

The fifth awards will recognise a Craftsperson and a Conservation Champion as well as honouring projects that restore, reimagine and realise the potential of historic buildings.

To be eligible for the building related categories, the scheme must be in Derbyshire and have reached practical completion by August 31.

The deadline for entries has been extended and submissions will be accepted in September. The finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony at Tissington Hall on October 31, 2025.

For the purpose of the awards, the term 'historic' is defined as a building that is pre-Second World War.

To enter the awards, visit www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk/architecture-awards-25

Skilled members and volunteers of Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust identify neglected and abandoned historic buildings and then work to bring them back into sustainable new use.

The trust was a not-for-profit developer in the restoration of Wingfield Station and a partner in the revival of Aqueduct Cottage at Whatstandwell.