Built in 1797, Heage Windmill, a Grade II listed building, saw the official opened on Saturday, April 22.

The only working six-sailed stone tower windmill in England has been re-opened by Jack Kirkland, Chairman of Bowmer and Kirkland, and Heage Windmill’s new Patron.

Accompanied by his partner Thiago and children Eva and Max, Jack said he felt honoured to be following in the footsteps of his father, John Kirkland, who was a long-time Patron of the windmill, and delighted that Heage Windmill is continuing its association with Bowmer and Kirkland, whose headquarters overlook the windmill.

The opening ceremony began - as is the custom of the last few years - by the special guest driving a vintage 1947 Fordson Tractor towards Heage Windmill where he was greeted by Trevor Ainsworth, Chairman of the Trustees.

Trevor spoke of the challenge facing Heage Windmill as it emerged from Covid but was delighted to be looking forward to another full season in 2023 comprising mill tours, special events and the milling of flour, continuing Heage Windmill’s standing as an award-winning visitor attraction.

He also spoke about the major repairs planned at the windmill, which has suffered some natural deterioration causing various internal and external issues, including with the sheers, a key structural component in the cap which is suffering from wood rot, and with the cap’s mechanism itself.

The repairs planned will see the removal of the sails, fantail and cap in order to treat wet rot in key structural timbers.

Talking about the repairs, Trevor was confident that when the repairs are completed, the windmill will endure long into the future.

Trevor thanked his ‘dedicated’ team of Friends and Trustees but hoped that more volunteers will come forward to help and support the windmill, a point emphasised when he handed over to Roger Hatcher, Trustee and Chairman of the Friends of Heage Windmill.

With the average age of volunteers being around 70, Roger was especially keen to see younger volunteers coming forward, adding that the windmill was aiming to widen visibility to a more diverse audience, involving a greater presence on Facebook and Instagram.

With the restored windmill in its 21st year, Roger reported that visitor numbers were back to pre-pandemic levels and pointed to nearly 50 five-star reviews on Google and Trip Advisor. As well as saluting the work done by the Friends and volunteers, Roger thanked the Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Nigel Weaving – himself a Trustee – and his Consort for attending, with special thanks to the owner of the land around the windmill, Richard Hallas.

Finally, Roger expressed his hope that the windmill’s long-standing relationship with Bowmer and Kirkland ‘will extend well into the future’ adding that ‘Heage Windmill has been here for 226 years and, as we are but temporary custodians, we must help ensure the windmill survives for another 226 years.’