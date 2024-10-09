Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire historians are set to launch a new app scheme with volunteers to protect endangered heritage buildings across the county after they highlighted 12 case studies to secure a £207,000 National Lottery grant for the project.

The Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust presented a number of case studies as examples of its work to clinch the National Lottery Heritage Fund money for its Buildings at Risk survey project which aims to attract volunteers to help identify and monitor the condition of hundreds of vulnerable listed buildings with the help of a new digital B@R app.

These case studies included: Spital Chapel, at Spital Cemetery, Chesterfield; Bakewell Bath House; Wingfield Station, near Alfreton; Belper Mills; The former Great Northern Railway site, off Friar Gate, Derby; The former Smiths Clock Works, on Queen’s Street, Derby; The former Rowditch Derbyshire Rifle Volunteers Barracks, in Uttoxeter; Friar Gate Bridge, in Derby; Allestree Hall; Sudbury Gasworks; Ward’s Warehouse; And Derby Hippodrome.

DHBT’s Heritage Development Officer and Project Coordinator Anna Cluley said: “This project offers a flexible and accessible way for people to engage with local history. No prior experience or specialist knowledge is needed – just a curiosity about Derbyshire’s heritage and a passion for exploring.”

Ms Cluley added: “The trust has a long history over the past 50 years of identifying buildings at risk across Derbyshire and has rescued over 100 during this time.

“Most recently, the trust completed an extremely successful restoration at Wingfield Station, near Alfreton, bringing it back into permanent, sustainable use after being derelict for many years.”

The new app uses a colour coding system to categorise buildings by their state of repair and it allows volunteers to report structures that may need urgent attention and the information gathered will form an ongoing record, enabling DHBT to address risks early on.

DHBT is working closely with local councils and the Amber Valley Centre for Voluntary Services to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the project.

Derbyshire County Council is the custodian for about 300 listed buildings, unlisted historic buildings in conservation areas, scheduled ancient monuments and other structures of archaeological importance.

Glynn Wilton, Community Funding and Development Worker at AVCVS and Chair of the Derbyshire Museums and Heritage Forum, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage people with their heritage while helping to preserve it.

“Most people are unaware of the historical importance of the buildings around them.”

In addition, the project aligns with efforts to improve health and wellbeing, encouraging people to spend more time outdoors whilst discovering more about their local history.

The involvement of social media users ensures that the project not only helps to safeguard heritage but also promotes healthier, more active lifestyles.

DHBT stated that its recent Wingfield Station project is an example of a Building at Risk being brought back into sustainable use.

The Derbyshire Buildings at Risk B@R initiative will starts in Amber Valley and will be introduced to the public at a special launch event in Belper, on Thursday, October 24.

Two public information sessions for all those interested in the project will take place at the Strutts Community Centre, in Belper, with the first from 3pm to 5pm and the second from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Visitors will be introduced to the B@R app and be provided with initial training and there will be a chance to speak with the DHBT team, get hands-on support with the app, and enjoy refreshments.

Following the pilot in Amber Valley, the project will expand to Derby City and other areas of the county.

Ms Cluley said: “The trust has an extremely dedicated board of trustees, many of whom have a professional background in heritage building conservation and preservation.

“They continue to work tirelessly to monitor historic buildings currently identified as ‘at risk’ from local authority lists, but at the moment this is a laborious manual process involving extensive research and site visits.

“The use of the app will really help to automate this process so that buildings at risk can be more effectively monitored and prioritised.”

Interested individuals, even those outside the initial survey area, can register their interest in attending the launch event and in becoming volunteers by emailing [email protected] with their details.

For further information on the project, anyone can visit the DHBT website www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk and social media pages @dhbtrust or they can phone Anna Cluley on 07478 462857.

In addition, DHBT is also seeking a new Vice Chairperson to help lead the charity as it embarks on this new chapter.

DHBT is looking for someone with a passion for heritage and leadership skills to take on the Vice Chairperson’s role to work alongside the Chairperson and trustees in shaping the future of the organisation.

Potential candidates for the Vice Chairperson’s position are encouraged to visit DHBT’s website www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk for more information on how to apply.