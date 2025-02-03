Derbyshire heritage centre and independent museum announces closure after 40 years

The trustees of a Derbyshire heritage centre and independent museum have announced they are to close after 40 years.

The Trustees of Wirksworth Heritage Centre, which is a registered charity, said they had taken the difficult decision to close, with the current economic climate, increased running costs and poor trading conditions all factors in their decision.

Wirksworth Heritage Centre has been an independent museum for 40 years. It houses a unique local collection focussing on the history of the town and its inhabitants and also ran a popular café, shop and hosted events and activities .

The Trustees said they wanted to thank the staff, volunteers, members, customers and grant funders for their support over the years. The National Lottery Heritage Fund played a major role in establishing the museum in its current location, saving a historic building and providing ongoing grant support.

In order to secure the future of the collection, the Trustees are appealing to local businesses, groups, philanthropists and individuals to come forward. They are working to keep the collection “Wirksworth Story” in the town in the long term.

Jacqueline Ferguson Lee, Chair of Wirksworth Heritage Centre Trustees, says "We appeal to interested parties to help secure the future of the collection. We get so many positive comments about the museum. Our Visitor’s Book is full of compliments. How can we allow these wonderful artefacts to be dispersed? Our visitors praise the museum saying it’s a little gem, full of interest and with well-presented informative displays. Please help us to secure Wirksworth’s heritage for future generations".