Derbyshire heatwave: Photos show people enjoying the summer sunshine in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying family time in Queen’s Park
However the temperatures are not good for everyone and The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat health alerts for much of England – including in Derbyshire.
See who you can spot enjoying the warm weather in our great gallery
1. Chesterfield heatwave
The White and Revill families enjoying Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield heatwave
Chris, Nathan and Sruthy in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield heatwave
Cooling down with a ride on the Puffin Billy train in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield heatwave
All aboard! The Puffin Billy train gets ready to roll in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre