Derbyshire heatwave: Photos show people enjoying the summer sunshine in Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:01 BST
Chesterfield people have been making the most of the mini-heatwave we’ve been having of late – as temperatures climbed past 30 degrees

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre captured these pictures of folk enjoying family time in Queen’s Park

However the temperatures are not good for everyone and The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat health alerts for much of England – including in Derbyshire.

See who you can spot enjoying the warm weather in our great gallery

The White and Revill families enjoying Queen's park.

1. Chesterfield heatwave

The White and Revill families enjoying Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris, Nathan and Sruthy in Queen's park.

2. Chesterfield heatwave

Chris, Nathan and Sruthy in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Cooling down with a ride on the Puffin Billy train in Queen's park.

3. Chesterfield heatwave

Cooling down with a ride on the Puffin Billy train in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre

All aboard! The Puffin Billy train gets ready to roll in Queen's park.

4. Chesterfield heatwave

All aboard! The Puffin Billy train gets ready to roll in Queen's park. Photo: Brian Eyre

