Derbyshire headteachers pleased – as four schools take on scheme to fight air pollution and dangerous parking
Riddings Infant and Nursery School, Riddings Junior School, St John's (CofE) Primary, Belper, William Gilbert Endowed (CofE) Primary School and Nursery, Duffield in Amber Valley are doing their bit to reduce air pollution and raise awareness about road safety and safe parking.
After consulting with local residents the schools have applied to have roads outside the schools closed during dropping off and picking up times today (June 20).
The aim of the closure is to discourage parents and carers from driving along the road right up to the school gates. This will help to improve air quality in the area by reducing carbon emissions generated by vehicles and improve road safety by cutting congestion and reducing parking levels outside the schools.
Volunteer marshals will be on hand to help with the road closures. Schools are encouraging all who can to walk, cycle or scoot - and for those who still need to drive they have negotiated with local car park owners for parents to ‘park and stride’ from there.
The trial has the backing of the county council which set up a cross-party working group to look at parking and road safety issues across our schools and try to find innovative ways to address these.
Derbyshire County Council executive director of place, Chris Henning said: “We’re pleased to see the schools trialling this scheme and the results will be of keen interest to us in informing future policy.
"Residents, emergency vehicles and blue badge holders needing to access the road will still be able to. It’s just the dropping off and picking up of children immediately outside the schools that’s being discouraged on the day.”
Derbyshire County Council interim director for schools and learning Helen Wallace added: “These Clean Air Day closures will, I hope, encourage ways other than the car, for children to get to the school gates.
"Walking, cycling, scooting and “park and stride” are all possibilities and we encourage this ‘active travel’ across the county and throughout the year whether for school journeys or travel generally.
“It can improve health through physical activity and reducing carbon emissions, improve road safety, reduce congestion and improve air quality.”
In a joint statement, headteachers from the four schools involved: “We face numerous issues with congestion and inconsiderate parking on the road around school especially at the start and the end of the day.
"We have seen the positive impact that the School Streets initiative has had in other parts of the country at improving road safety and encouraging active travel to school – so we are pleased to be involved in taking the first step towards managing the issue for the benefit of our children and our neighbours.”
Meanwhile Stanton Vale School in Long Eaton is taking things a step further. For the whole week, from 17 to 23 June they are holding an anti-idling campaign with the support of the county council and the NHS. They will monitor air quality outside the school and report on how idling cars affect this.
