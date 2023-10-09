News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire headteacher ‘privileged’ to welcome charity at primary school as kind-hearted pupils help local community

Kind-hearted pupils from a Derbyshire school have been helping their community by gathering goods for a harvest feast.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:22 BST
Pupils from Horsley Woodhouse Primary School welcomed Salcare as they hosted an assembly for the visitors and presented them with food hampers and donations as part of an annual event.

Salcare is a charity one-stop shop providing support for the people of Amber Valley and Erewash since 1977. The donations will now be available to those who visit the shop, which is based in Heanor.

Headteacher Parmjit Atwal said: “Our school is in the heart of the community and even though we already have close links with them – the church is next door to the school and so we are planning to host Christmas events there – we feel that more can still be done. It was a privilege to welcome Salcare into school today, and to hear more about the fantastic work they do in Amber Valley and Erewash.”

