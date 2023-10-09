Salcare is a charity one-stop shop providing support for the people of Amber Valley and Erewash since 1977. The donations will now be available to those who visit the shop, which is based in Heanor .

Headteacher Parmjit Atwal said: “Our school is in the heart of the community and even though we already have close links with them – the church is next door to the school and so we are planning to host Christmas events there – we feel that more can still be done. It was a privilege to welcome Salcare into school today, and to hear more about the fantastic work they do in Amber Valley and Erewash.”