Derbyshire headteacher looking forward to multi-million rebuild as primary school receives funding from council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current 1930s Bramley Vale Primary School building had come to the end of its life and required replacement as the ongoing repair bill was no longer cost effective compared to the cost of a complete rebuild.

The building, off York Avenue in Bramley Vale near Chesterfield, will accommodate up to 175 pupils aged up to 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale attended the ceremony on Friday (January 19) with school Headteacher Rob Rumsby, representatives from the council’s school development team and its design and build consultancy partner Concertus, developer Morgan Sindall and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher.

A ceremony to mark progress with work at the school rebuild site. From the left: Concertus Associate Director Paul Cockayne, Bramley Vale Primary School Headteacher Rob Rumsby, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale (holding spade), Derbyshire County Council Head of Development Jenny Webster and Midlands Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction Richard Fielding.

Headteacher Rob Rumsby said: “The whole school community, in the widest sense, is looking forward to seeing the completion of the partial school rebuild. Bramley Vale Primary School had been ear-marked for needing a total or partial rebuild many years ago.

“I was pleased when joining the school in January 2021 that the governing body and I were given the opportunity by Derbyshire County Council and Concertus to review and discuss the designs.”

The new school will feature five full-size classrooms with improved workspace area – each with low-energy efficient lighting and with natural ventilation and heat recovery ventilation systems to reduce energy use, plus carbon dioxide and temperature control to provide adequate fresh air, manage air quality and reduce over-heating. A general teaching room which will also be used as an after-school space will be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also include a library, new toilets, a new catering kitchen facility, a staff room, new office space. The school field is set to be reinstated to Sports England standard and new wall-mounted PE equipment will be installed.

The extensive school grounds will also be landscaped for wider use including for Forest School lessons as part of the ambitious rebuild project expected to complete later this year.