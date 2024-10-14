Derbyshire headteacher 'incredibly proud' as nursery celebrates harvest event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery has partnered with the local church and foodbank to bring the community together.

Lenthall Infant and Nursery in Dronfield was celebrating It’s Harvest Time festival on Friday, October 11 – with young poets and singers putting on a brilliant performance for the school community.

Celebrations continued through the day with Early Years having a chance to make bread, create their own scarecrows and set up a Conker Cafe in the outdoor area.

KS1 Lenthall Learners could explore the artwork of the Japanese contemporary artist, Yayoi Kusama and create their own pumpkin sketches and sculptures.

Lenthall Infant and Nursery in Dronfield partnered with the local church and foodbank to celebrate a harvest festival.

Throughout the week, pupils attended assemblies and workshops with Jacq from Chesterfield Food Bank to develop their understanding of what food banks are and how they work as well as learn about harvest around the world.

Commenting on the events, headteacher Kerry Moody said: "Our delightful harvest performance highlights the talents of our young Lenthall poets and singers, who've come a long way in just five weeks.

"As Headteacher at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School, I'm incredibly proud of the opportunities we offer to bring our community together, celebrating generosity and gratitude alongside respected guests from Dronfield Baptist Church and Chesterfield Foodbank."