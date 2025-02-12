Derbyshire headteacher 'delighted' as secondary school celebrates historic Ofsted report

For the first time in its history Springwell Community College in Staveley has been awarded ‘good’ ratings across all areas after being inspected by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwell Community College, part of The Two Counties Trust, has been judged ‘good’ across all areas following a two-day inspection on Tuesday, November 5 and Wednesday, November 6, last year.

This is a historic moment for the college and its community, as it is the first time in its 33-year history that it has achieved a ‘good’ rating across all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which celebrates the college’s significant progress in recent years, reads: “Springwell Community College has been through a transformative change in recent years. This is reflected in the views of pupils and many parents and carers.”

Springwell Community College is celebrating after achieving ‘good’ ratings across all areas inspected by Ofsted.

Students shared their thoughts with inspectors, telling them they ‘feel happy and safe in this school’.

The report also commended the ‘calm and orderly environment’ observing that ‘polite and well-mannered’ pupils ‘typically behave sensibly in lessons and at unstructured times’. Bullying ‘appears rare and pupils trust adults to deal with it.’

Inspectors highlighted improvements to the college’s curriculum, describing it as ‘significantly strengthened’ and noting that it is delivered ‘consistently and effectively’ by teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college’s personal development programme was also recognised for ‘celebrating diversity’ and helping pupils ‘develop a clear understanding of how to stay safe and be healthy.’

Academic ambition was also praised by Ofsted inspectors, with the report recognising that ‘the school has high expectations of all pupils’ academic achievement.’ This was further supported with praise for the ‘positive learning environment’ created by the college.

One of the standout aspects of the report was the praise from families who told the inspectors that the staff are ‘kind and caring, and encourage the children to be the best they can be.’

Ian Wingfield, the headteacher of Springwell Community College, said: “I am delighted to be able to say that our community has a college judged to be good in all areas. This milestone reflects the hard work, dedication and pride that our students and staff put into everything they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am deeply grateful to our exceptionally talented team of staff, who have worked tirelessly to improve our college, and to our families for putting their faith in us to provide their children with a high-quality education.

"This achievement is something the whole community can be proud of, and we will continue to work together to ensure the college goes from strength to strength. We will not rest on this success. The inspection has reinforced key priorities that were already included on the College’s Improvement Plan.”

Wesley Davies, CEO of The Two Counties Trust said: “I would like to congratulate the students, families, governors and staff on achieving this historic accomplishment for the entire Springwell community.

"This outcome is a testament to the transformation the college has undergone and reflects the unwavering ambition and dedication of everyone involved. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to further improvement and to building on this success.”