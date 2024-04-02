Derbyshire head-balancing veteran achieves 105th world record on ITV's This Morning show
John Evans balanced a giant Easter bonnet, standing 7ft 6ins tall and weighing three stone, on his head for three minutes when he appeared on the ITV show This Morning on Good Friday.
He spent £300 on making the towering headwear which he designed for a fun day at a care home where his wife Gladys, who has dementia, now lives. Devoted husband John will reprise his head-balancing stunt with the bonnet in front of Gladys and residents of the Alexandra Care Home in Eastwood on April 6.
Record Holders Republic have recognised John’s amazing Easter feat by investing him into the Super Human Hall of Fame.
John, who lives in Ilkeston and celebrated his 77th birthday on Easter Sunday, has been balancing items on his head for more than half a century. He learned the knack as a builder’s labourer and his head-balancing tally includes a Mini car, fridge freezer, speedboat, washing machine and even a juggling man. John has raised more than £250,000 for good causes through his unusual knack.
