John Evans balanced a giant Easter bonnet, standing 7ft 6ins tall and weighing three stone, on his head for three minutes when he appeared on the ITV show This Morning on Good Friday.

He spent £300 on making the towering headwear which he designed for a fun day at a care home where his wife Gladys, who has dementia, now lives. Devoted husband John will reprise his head-balancing stunt with the bonnet in front of Gladys and residents of the Alexandra Care Home in Eastwood on April 6.

Record Holders Republic have recognised John’s amazing Easter feat by investing him into the Super Human Hall of Fame.

John Evans makes a grand entrance into This Morning's studio on Good Friday wearing his 7ft 6ins Easter bonnet.