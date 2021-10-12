Derbyshire head balancing legend John Evans puts on a trolley good show to claim two new world records

John Evans balances 90kg of toilet rolls to claim a new world record.

John’s latest superhuman feats involved balancing one ton of food in 16 separate shopping trolleys and 90kg of toilet rolls at Jambons cash and carry in Nottingham on Sunday.

The 74-year-old strongman, who lives in Ilkeston, said: “I would like to reach my century by the end of the year but need a business like Jambons to donate products or cash to charity.

"Doing things like this gives me a purpose and also keeps me active which keeps me young.”

John Evans balanced 16 individual shopping trolleys on his head to claim a world record.

Jambons have donated the items which John balanced on his head to charities supporting the homeless.

John has raised more than £250,000 for charity during the past 30 years for feats which have earned him more mentions in the Guinness Book of Records than anyone else.