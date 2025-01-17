Derbyshire hairdresser plans charity trek inspired by years of family struggle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire hairdresser has her work cut out for her in 2025 as she plans a 75-mile trek in support of four health charities which have accompanied her loved ones through years of strife.

Swanwick resident Holly Howe, who owns Holly Elizabeth Hair & Beauty Studio on Steep Turnpike in Matlock, intends to complete the Dales Way from Ilkley in Yorkshire to the Lake District town of Kendal, over the Bank Holiday weekend, May 23- 25.

She will be walking with best friend Mel Burns, who lives in Yorkshire, as they set out to make an impact far beyond the demands of their day-to-day lives.

Holly, 32, said: “We’re both busy mums juggling a lot every day and we wanted to do something to challenge ourselves mentally and physically.

Derbyshire hairdresser Holly Howe, right, and best friend Melissa Burns, will be walking the Dales Way through Yorkshire and Cumbria in May. (Photo: Contributed)

“We have family members who have been going through a lot. It’s been really tough, but that makes us want to push forward and raise as much money and awareness as we can.”

She added: “We aren’t big walkers, and most definitely not hikers, so this is going to be a difficult test for us but supporting these charities that are very close to our hearts will hopefully give us the strength to finish.”

Whatever money the pair raised will be split four ways, starting with VHL UK/Ireland, an organisation helping people like Holly’s sister-in-law Georgia who are affected by Von Hippel–Lindau disease.

Holly said: “Not many people are aware of this condition as it’s quite rare. VHL causes tumours and cysts to form throughout the body, and Georgia is one of the strongest people I know after undergoing multiple surgeries over the years.”

The disease shares a similar genetic origin to common forms of cancer, and because it hereditary Georgia is currently undergoing a specialist IVF process with genetic screening to ensure it is not passed on to her children.

VHL UK provides advice and support to patients and families in similar positions, and funds scientific research into treatments.

The walk will also raise money for Cancer Research, in tribute to Holly’s grandma Joan, who currently living with bowel cancer, and grandad Alwin who was lost to cancer in 2022.

For Mel’s part, her sister-in-law Emily was diagnosed with blood cancer aged just 26, and her father-in-law Terry has been living with bladder cancer.

Holly said: “Cancer affects someone in everyone's life, but thanks to the research these charities do, they have been able to carry on living life and cherish the moments.”

The final two charities also relate to Mel’s family: the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, due to her nephew Ollie’s experience with the condition; and the British Heart Foundation after both her parents survived heart attacks in 2021.

Along with fundraising, Holly and Mel want to share the stories of their family members and how their medical experiences have shaped their lives, often with direct influence from the charities.

They will be drawing on all that history for inspiration as they set out in May with very little time for any physical preparation.

Holly said: “It’s difficult for us both to find any free time for training. We’re going to do one practice walk in February, but then we’re probably just going into it knowing that we have to finish one way or another.

“That will probably be the hardest thing. The most I normally walk in a week is a couple of miles, so 29 miles a day is massively outside my comfort zone. I don’t know if we’ve bitten off more than we can chew, but we’ll push each other through.”

Supporters can follow the build-up to the challenge via instagram.com/hollymel4321hike and tiktok.com/@4321.hike, where Holly and Mel also hope to broadcast live once they hit the trail.

To learn more about their chosen charities and donate, go to gofundme.com/f/vhl-von-hippellindau-disease or justgiving.com/team/4321hike.

