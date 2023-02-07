Tracey Ann Smith is proprietor of French and Ivi in Belper and is overjoyed at reaching the ultimate stage of HAIR magazine awards. The Chapel Street business is up for best salon while Tracey Ann is named in the best stylist category. “I am delighted that we have finalised for two awards,” said Tracey Ann. “It really is a huge honour having finalised alongside many incredible salons and stylists from across the UK. To be recognised for our hard work, passion and skills within hairdressing is an incredible honour.”

French and Ivi are now up against some of the country’s most prestigious salons and stylists, with the winners set to be announced on March 13.

The HAIR Magazine Awards are a consumer focused awards which reward and recognise the hard work, dedication and passion put into every day salon life.

Tracey-Ann Smith's, head stylist at French and Ivi salon, is honoured to have been chosen as finalist the HAIR magazine awards (photo: Richard Miles)

French and Ivi is an award-winning salon, scooping no less that seven honours in the Salon Hair Awards 2022, including Derbyshire’s best salon as well as colourist and creative image accolades for its owner Tracey Ann.

Tracey Ann, who set up the salon with her daughter Poppy three years ago, is a global ambassador for haircare manufacturer Affinage. She works as a guest artist in award-winning London salon Zoology and as the global creative director for Glamour Hair Salon in the United Arab Emirates where she is in big demand in its Abu Dhabi salon and flies in every month to attend to customers.

