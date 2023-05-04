Concept Hair and Beauty salon opened on Thanet Street last January by former mobile-hairdresser Kellie Shaw.

Kellie set up the salon, hoping to offer a new kind of hairdressing experience. Now working with a team of three other hairdressers, Kellie describes initially running the salon on her own as “daunting and very hard work”.

Just nine months after opening, Kellie recieved an email from the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, informing her they had been nominated for the region’s best new salon award.

Concept Hair and Beauty team - owner Kellie Shaw and barber Steve Cowley

In April, they recieved a distinction certificate, informing them they had been placed in the top 10 in the region for the new salon category.