Derbyshire hair salon owner "shocked" by award nomination
A Clay Cross hair salon was nominated for a national hair and beauty award only months after first opening its doors.
Concept Hair and Beauty salon opened on Thanet Street last January by former mobile-hairdresser Kellie Shaw.
Kellie set up the salon, hoping to offer a new kind of hairdressing experience. Now working with a team of three other hairdressers, Kellie describes initially running the salon on her own as “daunting and very hard work”.
Just nine months after opening, Kellie recieved an email from the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, informing her they had been nominated for the region’s best new salon award.
In April, they recieved a distinction certificate, informing them they had been placed in the top 10 in the region for the new salon category.
Although they missed out on the top spot Kellie said she was “very proud”. She added: “We must be doing something right for the area and our customers. I’m extremely happy for the whole team.”