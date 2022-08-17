Derbyshire hair salon on shortlist for two national awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay Norman (centre) with Bridget Greenway and Ann Simpson.

Ann’s salon on High Street, Clay Cross, is in the running for best colour salon in both the Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Kay Norman, who is team leader at Ann’s, said: “We are very excited and appreciate the opportunity to become finalists.”

The business will have to wait until November for the announcement of the Salon Award winner and until April next year to find out whether it has triumphed in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Ann’s, which was launched 48 years ago, has a workforce of five comprising Ann Simpson, Kay Norman, Bridget Greenway and shampoo trainees Ebony Crowder and Grace Hemper. Kay said: “We always like to say it’s team work that makes the dream work.”

Team leader Kay’s colouring expertise on blondes, brunettes and vivid colour caught the eye of judges in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and led to the salon being selected for the final after she submitted photos for the competition.

Kay said: “I am inspired by all the blonding/colouring that has been modernised in today’s salons and love the challenges and excitement that hair colouring brings. I have spent the last few years online training and day training in specialised colouring techniques to inspire me with different ideas to use in the salon,”