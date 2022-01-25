Derbyshire groups awarded funding
Hasland Community Football Club and Darley Dale Pre-School have been awarded funding through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme.
Darley Dale Pre-School, was awarded £900, and will use the funds to improve its facilities while Hasland Community Football Club will use their £500 donation towards new equipment for the U7s team.
Sarah Ellis from Darley Dale Pre-School said: “We have recently invested in new toys for our home corner and Persimmon’s donation will enable us to add new furniture and storage units to make the area a safe and exciting new space for the children to learn and play. We are truly grateful to Persimmon Homes for their support.”
Lynsey Cockerton, football coach for Hasland Community U7s, said: “Persimmon Homes’ donation will allow us to purchase much-needed training equipment including balls, cones and a net for the team.
“Fundraising has been much harder, due to the various Covid restrictions, so we really appreciate Persimmon’s donation.”