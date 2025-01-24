Derbyshire grief cafe is offering comfort to people of all ages who are lonely and hurting after the loss of a loved one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Losing a partner, parent or child is the hardest, most heartbreaking experience – and death affects people in different ways.

Some want to talk about it, others want to keep quiet but everyone who is missing a loved one needs comfort and support.

Gerry Kreibich lost his wife Una in July 2024 – they had been married for 69 years. He said: “I’m slowly getting used to a solo existence. There are good days and bad days.

"By sheer chance I heard there was a ‘grief cafe’ in Matlock – an opportunity for people who had lost loved ones to share comforting time with others in the same situation. I was a bit doubtful about going, but my daughter – who lives down south – urged me to try it at least once. I did so, and found it comforting in a strange way. There was something uplifting and helpful about having spent time chatting openly with people recently bereaved.

People experiencing loss find comfort by talking to others in a similar poisition at the Daisy, Daisy, Grief Cafe (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

“I've been to each meeting since, and have met people young and old who are saddened by bereavement but who clearly welcome the chance to meet others and talk about how they feel.”

The views of 91-year-old Gerry, who lives in Matlock Bath, are echoed in feedback messages to the organisers of Daisy, Daisy, Grief Cafe. One widow said: “After losing my husband during Covid there was no support other than close family. When the grief café began it was lovely to meet up with other people in the same situation. Everyone helped each other open up to their feelings. I made lots of new friends.” A daughter commented: “Just wanted to thank you for all you’ve done over this last year with the Grief Cafe. I have very much appreciated coming along, even though it was not something I initially thought I would like to be involved with. You both do a great job.”

Daisy, Daisy, Grief Cafe was launched at All Saints Church in March 2024 by Yvonne Ainsworth, who specialises in grief counselling. Mum of three Yvonne runs her own business, Daisy Vision Counselling, to help people who are experiencing grief, anxiety, stress, depression, anger.

She said: “The cafe is an informal gathering and it gives people something to aim for a couple of times a month. If they are a widow or a widower and are very lonely, they can come along to the grief cafe and make friends there.

Loneliness is among the feelings that people experience when they lose their partner (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

"Other people come along who have lost both parents and are still feeling that loss and find it a comfort and help to be able to talk about it and share with others. I’ve had people come along that have lost teenage children."

The cafe is run by Yvonne and her husband Daryl who live in Matlock. Yvonne said: “Daryl makes wonderful teas and coffees, much appreciated by those attending, and I spend the afternoon, sitting listening and chatting, offering and giving encouragement and support as required.”

The get-togethers start with refreshments followed by circle time where there will be a focus for the week. Yvonne said: “The focus may be looking at a poem about grief and discussing it and giving people the chance to comment on whether their experience is like that or different. Somebody from the group may come and share some craft and how their hobby has helped them address their grief and work through their grief.

"A grief cafe isn’t for everybody – some people feel they don’t want to share in a group setting. Sometimes people don’t want to talk about things that hurt, they want to keep it private. For other people it really helps."

Yvonne and Daryl Ainsworth, with the then deputy mayor of Matlock Jason Knighton and Nicola Knighton at the unveiling of the renovated tandem in Hall Leys Park, Matlock.

There is no charge to attend the Daisy, Daisy, Grief Cafe which runs on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, from 1.30pm until 3pm.

Yvonne, 59, said: "Although the focus is grief, it’s not all heavy, it can be light-hearted. When it was the last one before Christmas, we had sausage rolls, mince pies, we sang Christmas songs. We recognise that Christmas is a very difficult for people grieving, nevertheless they wanted to recognise it and were happy to join in. Square and Compass at Darley Dale have been very supportive so occasionally we’ll go there to meet up, have a drink and a chat. It changes the dynamic, it’s not sat around in a church hall and not necessarily talking about grief.”

Her own experiences of loss have helped Yvonne support those who are grieving. She said: “I chose to specialise in grief counselling because of my own past with different losses. I lost my nan when I was seven. She was very special to me, I’d only got the one grandparent. My dad I lost in 2000 and my mum in 2011. When I lost my mum, I felt at that stage I would love to do something one day that would help other people with loss. I’ve had a number of miscarriages and gone through the grief associated with those and felt at the time they weren’t generally recognised as a loss.

"Drawing on your own experience can be really helpful. You really do get to empathise with people, you know where they’re coming from.”

Yvonne’s father-in-law, Wilson Ainsworth, was the inspiration for the daisy branding of the cafe. She said: “He had an idea for two daisies sitting having a chat and thought it would be nice for a logo.”

A 50-year-old tandem, which was originally bought by Wilson and his wife Doreen, is helping to spread the message about the grief cafe far and wide. Yvonne said: “My husband had the idea to renovate the tandem. We took what was a pile of rusty bits to R&R Shotblasting in Sutton in Ashfield who painted it up. Zepnat Cycle Shop on Smedley Street, Matlock donated lots of new parts for it that needed replacing. We got the tandem up and running. In May last year we had an official unveiling of the tandem in Hall Leys Park, Matlock. The deputy mayor, Jason Knighton who is now the mayor, and consort Nicola Knighton , came and did the official unveiling of the bike on the bandstand.

"Since then, our journeys have taken us to Matlock Bath; carnival processions in Wirksworth (second prize for “Decorated Vehicle'), New Mills ( first prize for 'Best Kept Vehicle'), Bakewell and Buxton; the Rail and Road, Steam and Vintage Gala at Peak Rail; Barn Farm Camping Family Fun Weekends in BIrchover and more recently the official turning-on of the Christmas lights at the bandstand in Hall Leys Park, Matlock.

“We dress up in 40s style – my husband will wear a cap and waistcoat and I will wear a dress with a big petticoat underneath. We have a basket of flowers on the front and a case on the back of the tandem and have the music of Daisy, Daisy playing as we go along.

"When we’re out and about we’re received with smiles, waves, toots and cheers, and of course frequent shouts of ‘She’s not pedalling, mate!’

"The tandem is old so it doesn’t do hills very well which makes it a bit limited getting out and about!"

For more details on Daisy, Daisy, Grief Cafe call Yvonne on 07726 465229 or email: [email protected]