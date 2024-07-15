Derbyshire grassroots football club celebrates 10th anniversary with a fundraising funday

Pilsley Community Football Club (PCFC) was set up in 2014 by a group of old-school friends from the village.

One of the friends, Mark Watts, 46, was asked if he would become the coach of the under-12 team. He has since become the club's vice chairman and under-15 coach.

He described PCFC as a club that “has the community at its heart.”

He said: “The majority of the youngsters and the adults in the club are local people. We are a small village, but the size of the club compared to it makes the club quite big.

“Now we’ve got girls and boys teams of most age groups, from under sevens through to adults. It’s really that community spirit that keeps us all involved and together, pushing to grow the club.”

The club has grown over the past 10 years, now with several boy teams running from under sevens to two adult teams, as well as an under-15 girl’s only team.

Mark described local football clubs like PCFC as “really important” to their communities.

The vice chairman said: “There are the obvious benefits of getting kids and adults active and giving them the opportunity to be out in the fresh air, and all the health benefits that bring. There’s also the value that it can bring to kids in terms of teamwork and supporting each other. I think that is something that football can teach anyone.

“And then there is also that sense of community. Building relationships that, for me, have lasted a lifetime, and hopefully the same will happen with the kids that are playing today.”

The club's celebration took place on July 7 at the Pilsley sports ground on Rupert Street.

The day included football matches, games, a DJ, live music, free boxing lessons, a bouncy castle, a bar, and a cake sale.

“It was a fantastic day for the club. It was great to see so many people celebrating our first 10 years, and we are looking forward to the next 10 years to come,” said Mark.

Over £2000 was raised by the event. The money will be split between #TeamJack on behalf of Sheffield Children’s Hospital and PACT, who support families of children with cancer.

Pilsley Community Football Club celebrated their 10th anniversary with a fundraising funday on July 7.

Pilsley Community Football Club celebrated their 10th anniversary with a fundraising funday on July 7.

Cakes could be bought on the day including these delicious cupcakes displaying the clubs crest.