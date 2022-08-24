Derbyshire grandma who was once homeless and addicted to alcohol credits housing trust ‘family’ for helping turn her life around

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kath Gill, of Long Eaton, once had seen her children moved away from living with her and was not only jobless, but did not have a roof over her head.

Now two years sober, and a proud homeowner with a job, the 61-year-old grandma is telling her story and of the work of Derventio Housing Trust which helped her get back on her feet.

When she was around 15, Kath began a relationship with alcohol that was to dramatically affect the course of her life.

She said: “I was brought up by a single mum. My dad was a lorry driver and he was here and there.

"My mum did the best she could with what she’d got, but although I went to school every day I didn’t really have a great education and I wasn’t given the chance to sit my exams as I left school early.

“It was then that it started. I used to go out with my dad to the pub at weekends. I’d just have a half pint but I got a taste for alcohol then and that’s when my problems began.”

Alcohol led Kath down a destructive pathway of abusive relationships, to having to give up her children, and eventually to losing her home.

The Growing Lives garden where Kath spent much of her time

But then she was introduced to the services of Derventio Housing Trust, which offers both housing to people who have recently been made homeless alongside a range of other support services.

Kath secured a home and was able to forge a path ahead through two schemes Derventio runs: Employability and Ilkeston-based Growing Lives, which helps people rebuild their lives by teaching them skills for the workplace such as woodworking, growing food, working outdoors and repairing bikes.

“When you’re on Derventio’s books they like you to participate in the projects they run,” Kath said.

"So I went along to Growing Lives every day. What was good was that the people there never judged my addiction. They helped you.

“At Growing Lives we would just talk to each other. If you were having a bad day you could talk to people about it. I came to see the people at Growing Lives as like a family. They were just there for you when you needed them. I still go when I can, when I’m not working.

“They helped me through some really tough times. When I couldn’t afford a proper meal they used to give me food to help me out until I got paid. I just looked upon the people at Growing Lives as people I could turn to, people who would listen to me instead of judging me for my lack of education.”

Kath said she also completed a six-month course on peer mentoring which boosted her confidence – and with help she secured both a job in a care home and her own ‘beautiful little bungalow’ to live in.

She is now ‘feeling good’, is seeing her family again and feels proud of what she has achieved.

“I know how destructive alcohol can be,” Kath added. “I watch other people now and I sit on the fence. Once drink gets into your system you start making a fool of yourself.

"You’ll do anything for a drink. It makes me sick to think that’s the person I once was. I nearly lost contact with my children altogether through alcohol.

“But I now do alternative things with my free time. I spend time with my family, making up for the time I should have spent with them before. Now I’m back on track. And it means a lot because all my family and especially my kids are so proud of me for doing what I’ve done, and how far I’ve come.

“If it wasn’t for Derventio I don’t think I’d be where I am today.”

For more information on Derventio Housing Trust, visit www.derventiohousing.com.