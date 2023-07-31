Derbyshire granddad with 103 world records films head-balancing stunts for Korean television
John Evans, who lives in Ilkeston, will balance a television presenter from the SBS – TV channel on his head on Saturday, August 4.
He will also balance a 5ft large fridge-freezer which he will raffle off in the hope of raising £300 for Sight Support Derbyshire. Other head-balancing stunts will involve 20 tables, 10 tyres and a funnel emitting smoke on top of a table, which will all be filmed by the television camera crew from south Korea.
John said: “Not bad for a 76-year-old 103 times world record holder. I’m looking forward to it.”
Strongman head-balancer John will perform the stunts at The Mallard, Ilkeston, from 11am on Saturday.
He has recently been approached by the casting producer of America’s Got Talent, asking whether he would be interested in participating in series 19 of the show. John said: “It was nice to get invited but I have decided not to go because I get no money or expenses, all I would get it a plane ticket and taxi in America."
John, who has been to Hollywood, has previously appeared on The Jay Leno Show and Tonight.
The charity champion has raised more than £250,000 through his head-balancing acts.