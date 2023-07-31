News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Derbyshire granddad with 103 world records films head-balancing stunts for Korean television

A world record-holding Derbyshire grandfather will perform his famous head-balancing stunts for a Korean television company.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
John will be filmed by a camera crew when he balances a pile of tyres on his head on Saturday.John will be filmed by a camera crew when he balances a pile of tyres on his head on Saturday.
John will be filmed by a camera crew when he balances a pile of tyres on his head on Saturday.

John Evans, who lives in Ilkeston, will balance a television presenter from the SBS – TV channel on his head on Saturday, August 4.

He will also balance a 5ft large fridge-freezer which he will raffle off in the hope of raising £300 for Sight Support Derbyshire. Other head-balancing stunts will involve 20 tables, 10 tyres and a funnel emitting smoke on top of a table, which will all be filmed by the television camera crew from south Korea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John said: “Not bad for a 76-year-old 103 times world record holder. I’m looking forward to it.”

John Evans will have several of his head-balancing stunts filmed by a Korean television company on Saturday, August 4, 2023.John Evans will have several of his head-balancing stunts filmed by a Korean television company on Saturday, August 4, 2023.
John Evans will have several of his head-balancing stunts filmed by a Korean television company on Saturday, August 4, 2023.
Most Popular

Strongman head-balancer John will perform the stunts at The Mallard, Ilkeston, from 11am on Saturday.

He has recently been approached by the casting producer of America’s Got Talent, asking whether he would be interested in participating in series 19 of the show. John said: “It was nice to get invited but I have decided not to go because I get no money or expenses, all I would get it a plane ticket and taxi in America."

John, who has been to Hollywood, has previously appeared on The Jay Leno Show and Tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity champion has raised more than £250,000 through his head-balancing acts.

Related topics:DerbyshireIlkeston