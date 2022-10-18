Derbyshire grandad scoops 102nd world record by balancing pumpkins on his head
A Derbyshire grandad has claimed his 102nd world record with a towering feat in the run-up to Halloween.
John Evans, who lives in Ilkeston, balanced eight pumpkins on his head for a total of 14 seconds. His load weighed 10 stones and measured 71ins high.
He said: “I did have to practice a bit. I then did three shows at Shirley Pumpkins on October 9.”
John’s achievement has been accepted by Record Holders Republic which is a registry of official world records.
Most Popular
Last month he balanced on his head a 7ft home-made coffin which was decorated with a skeleton, ghosts and cobwebs to claim his 101st record.
John celebrated his 75th birthday this year by putting on a huge crown weighing 85kg. He balanced it for ten seconds to secure his 100th world record and crowned himself king of head balancers.
Over the years, John has balanced on his head a Mini, a girl in a canoe,1710 fresh eggs, fridges, beds, car tyres and even a 120-kilo golf cart. He has raised more than £250,000 for charity through his stunts that have taken him all over the world.