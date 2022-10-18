John Evans, who lives in Ilkeston, balanced eight pumpkins on his head for a total of 14 seconds. His load weighed 10 stones and measured 71ins high.

He said: “I did have to practice a bit. I then did three shows at Shirley Pumpkins on October 9.”

John’s achievement has been accepted by Record Holders Republic which is a registry of official world records.

John Evans balancing the eight pumpkins on his head at Shirley Pumpkins near Ashbourne.

Last month he balanced on his head a 7ft home-made coffin which was decorated with a skeleton, ghosts and cobwebs to claim his 101st record.

John celebrated his 75th birthday this year by putting on a huge crown weighing 85kg. He balanced it for ten seconds to secure his 100th world record and crowned himself king of head balancers.