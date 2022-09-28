Derbyshire grandad balances homemade 7ft coffin on his head in bid for his 102nd world record
An Ilkeston grandad has attempted his 102nd world record by balancing a homemade 7ft coffin on his head.
John Evans, 75, said: “It weighs about seven stone and is covered with skeletons and cobwebs. I made the coffin out of plywood and put some bricks on it to give it the most weight at the bottom.
"I’m also working on the tallest stack of pumpkins for Halloween.”
John has submitted his latest feat to Record Holders Republic in his bid to claim the title for the tallest coffin balanced on the head.
He clocked up his 100th world record n celebration of his 75th birthday earlier this year by balancing an 85kg crown on his bonce.
Over the years head-balancing champion John has tackled everything from a Mini car to a speedboat, raising £250,000 for charity through his amazing achievements.
He found he had the knack when he was an 18-year-old builder’s labourer and would climb ladders with bricks balanced on his head.