Matlock Town Gladiators Under 10s will be taking on Tansley Under 10s in a bid to raise funds for both Ashgate Hospice and Diabetes UK.

Ashgate supports local grandad Steve Knowles, 72, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine inoperable terminal cancer last year.

The event at the town’s ground in Matlock will also raise funds for Diabetes UK to support Steve’s grandson Finley, eight, who plays for the team and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last July, just a month before his grandad’s diagnosis.

Steve, a loyal life-long Gladiators fan, said: “I was very surprised when I found out about the match. I felt very humbled that people would take time for me. And I’m proud of my grandson Finley, who will play in the match and also struggles with diabetes.”

Julie Allen, Finley’s mum and Steve’s daughter-in-law, added: “I feel very proud of my son and it is impressive that we already have raised over £2,000. We would like to get to £3,000 if we can, to support Diabetes UK and Ashgate, who have been very supportive with Steve since he was diagnosed last year. Local businesses have kindly donated prizes for our raffle on the match day and we are very thankful for all the donations and support.”

The match, which will be hosted at the Matlock Town Football Club ground in Causeway Lane, on Tuesday, August 1, will start at 5pm. The club house and bar will be open from 4pm and following the match, Twenty Ten café and bar in Dale Road, Matlock will be serving food followed by a presentation where Steve will award the shield to the winning team.

Gladiators Under 10s coach Kev Troughton, who came up with the charity game idea, said: “Myself and another coach, who we call Corky, have had a bit of a discussion about how we can help Steven and his family. When I used to work at Debenhams we did a charity football match for someone on the team who had breast cancer. I pitched the idea to the other coach and family and it snowballed from there."

Retired welder Steve is a loyal life-long Gladiators supporter attending all matches and tournaments. At the charity game gladiators under 10's will take on Tansley Under 10's football team.

The event will be held under the name of 'The Farlie Mooredge Charity Shield' name chosen by Steve after he and his wife Ann started their married life together at Farley and now live at Mooredge in Matlock. The spelling of Farley has been changed to represent the couple’s grandchildren Finley and Charlie, 5.

Raffle tickets for the match are currently on sale and will also be available on the day with a wide range of prizes on offer thanks to donations and support from local businesses – including wine bottles, Matlock farm pass, a necklace for over £30, and multiple vouchers.

Anyone attending the match can make charity donations to volunteers with collection buckets on the day and a JustGiving page has also been set up.

Kev added: “Steve always comes to our games when he is feeling well enough alongside his wife Ann and we wanted to support him and his family. As much as it is to support the family it is also to raise money for Ashgate and Diabetes UK and raise awareness.

“We have already raised over £2,000 online and over £500 in raffle tickets plus we have over 30 prizes from local businesses and football clubs for the raffle. It all has come together brilliantly.