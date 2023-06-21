Derbyshire gran wins her battle with weight to claim Slimming World group's Greatest Loser award three times

For the certificates celebrate the achievements of 58-year-old Paula in her quest to slim.

When she joined Grassmoor Slimming World after the Covid pandemic Paula tipped the scales at 20st and has now got her weight down to 15st.

"I am proud,” she said. “I want to lose another three stone at least. Some weeks are hard; I think I’ve had a good week and I’ve either stopped losing weight or put a pound on. I’ve had odd weeks when I feel like chucking it in but I keep going.”

Paula Onye, when she weighed in at 20st, and, right, after losing 5st.

Her weight loss has given Paula more energy to do chores which would previously have left her out of breath. She said: “It’s the little things like being able to climb up and clean your windows or go in the bath. It’s also nice to be able to buy large knickers instead of XX large from Primark.”

Now she is able to walk without getting breathless, Paula is looking forward to taking part in Chesterfield’s Sparkle Night Walk on July 1 as part of a team of 10 members from her Slimming World group.

She said: “I want to do a sky dive either this year or next year. I’ve always wanted to do it and that will be for Ashgate Hospice too...my dad had cancer at the end.”

Her family history is among the reasons why Paula, who lives in Grassmoor, decided to lose weight. She said: “I lost my dad when he was only 57 – he kept having heart attacks. I thought I’m big, what if I have one? My mum was overweight and she died at 60.

Paula gave away the clothes that were too big for her to fit into.

"I’ve got so much to live for...I want to see my grandkids married.”

Mum of two Paula, who has five grandchildren, works as a cook at Smithybrook View independent living centre in Clay Cross.

She said: “I’ve always been big. I used to work nights in pubs in the kitchen and you just grab crisps and chocolate to keep going. Now I’ll have a high fibre bar.

"If you have chips done in oil, you do them in an air fryer or oven and spray them with Fry Light. You can have mashed potato but mash it with egg instead of butter.”

Paula credits Grassmoor Slimming World consultant Rachel Plevey and fellow members for their support and meal suggestions. She said: “Sometimes you wonder what to have for your tea and you listen to what other people are having and think I’ll have that.”

Rachel Plevey said: “Paula has so much more confidence now and is a great inspiration in group. She loves being more active and she can run around the park with the grandchildren, take them on the top deck of a bus, something she wouldn’t have been able to do before losing weight.

"Changes she has made are small changes like eating three meals a day not just one. She now enjoys Slimming World chips and loves the fact she can still eat her favourite chocolate.”

