Derbyshire GP surgery wants to expand to cater for “significant” influx in new patients from housing developments

A Derbyshire GP surgery wants to expand into a neighbouring house to cater for a “significant” influx in new patients from approved housing developments.

Park Medical Practice in Derby Road, Borrowash, has applied to Erewash Borough Council to extend its facilities.

If approved, the scheme would involve the surgery converting a neighbouring house and garage – including building a link building – creating six further consultation rooms and a treatment room.

This would almost double the facilities to 13 consulting rooms and two treatment rooms.

No further employees are to be gained through the plans, the application details.

A report submitted with the application says: “The existing medical practice has seen a significant increase in patients over recent years and have outgrown the existing facility.

“They are therefore looking to extend the practice into the neighbouring dwelling which has been vacant for a number of months.

“There has been a recent approval for new housing in nearby Spondon and also in Borrowash, all new residents of these properties will need a GP practice and, to ensure that the facility can cope with increased demand, additional space is needed.

“This application seeks the change of use of the existing dwelling, along with a simple link extension, re-building of an existing side extension and also the bricking up of an existing garage door.

“The layout shows the provision of a new office, treatment room and also the provision of additional consulting rooms.”

The Spondon application referenced in the application is a 259-home housing development in the Green Belt alongside Spondon Wood, approved by Erewash Borough Council in February.

It included £258,000 for healthcare facility improvements.

In Borrowash, the borough council has approved plans for five homes to the rear of 45 Nottingham Road; five homes at 48 Balmoral Road; five homes at 38 Derby Road; and nine homes at the former Wilmot Arms pub in Derby Road.

It is now about to launch a public consultation on plans to earmark land for 280 houses to the west of the village in Derby Road and 60 homes off Cole Lane to the north – with further land safeguarded for potential additional housing.

The borough council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.