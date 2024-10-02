Derbyshire Girlguiding leader who goes "above and beyond" attends red carpet event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspirational Girlguiding leader from Derbyshire has attended an exclusive Girlguiding celebration.

The Girlguiding Celebrates event was hosted at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Sunday, September 29 and honoured Girlguiding members who had been nominated for amazing things they did, along with many of the charity’s most recent award-winning volunteers.

The event saw attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs, before enjoying a big party with lots of treats and glamorous variety-style entertainment with a Girlguiding twist.

Kay Blissett, the Rainbow and Brownie leader at 1st Openwoodgate in Belper, was among the Girlguiding leaders nominated.

Kay Blissett is pictured with Isla.

She said: “I have always loved and enjoyed being part of Girlguiding. It is so lovely to feel appreciated by parents. I am always proud of the Rainbows and Brownies watching them grow and achieve.

"I was surprised, then happy and proud when I discovered I had been nominated to attend Girlguiding Celebrates. My pride extends to the whole team at Openwoodgate. It is down to us all working together that we can work with and support girls with additional needs like Isla.”

Kay was nominated to attend the event by parent Rachel Mellor, also from Belper, whose daughter Isla, eight, attends Kay’s Brownies unit.

Rachel said: “Kay has been so welcoming to my daughter Isla who has Down’s syndrome. She has gone above and beyond to include her and adapt the session so that Isla can take part fully. She knows what to look out for when Isla needs a break or to change something.

“As parents it's so hard to find activities and groups that are inclusive and Kay has made Isla feel like part of the group, just like all the other Brownies.”

Kay, a retired additional needs teacher, felt she had the experience and confidence to make Brownies a positive experience for Isla.

Kay said: “She settled very quickly into the unit and it was lovely to see how the girls gradually got to know her, then how they adapted so that she could join in their games and activities happily. Isla has already come on so much since joining us a year ago. All girls are welcome in Girlguiding and it is important for the girls and the parents to see that we do this.”

Kay started as a Brownie in Suffolk in the 1960s and continued to volunteer for the organisation as she moved around the country. Moving to Belper in 1992, Kay soon started her Rainbow and Brownie units which she continues to run every Thursday evening.

Kay, who has recently marked 40 years of volunteering as a Girlguiding leader, added: “I was taken to Brownies in my pram by my mother when she was a Brownie leader. Guiding is in my blood and still plays a big part in my life.”