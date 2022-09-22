Derbyshire girl born prematurely is running a marathon at 7-years-old

Esme Wainwright has spent the month of September pounding the streets of Kirk Hallam and sprinting around Shipley Country Park to reach the 26.2-miles demanded of marathon runners.

Her mum Lisa said: “I’m so proud of her. She is such a driven and focused little girl with so much determination. When she first suggested the idea, I said ‘why don’t you do half a marathon in a month and her replay was ‘that’s half a job – I’ll be doing a full marathon.”

Esme weighed 5lb 5oz when she was born prematurely at 34 weeks in Derby Royal Infirmary. Lisa, of Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam, said: “She had to have a two-week stay in intensive care where she was tube-fed and on oxygen. I remember saying to the nurses on discharge ‘will she always be weak, will she always be behind’, it was my worry that she wouldn’t catch up. To see her doing this marathon makes me very proud.

Esme Wainwright has so far raised £350 for Macmillan Cancer Support through her marathon.

"Her dream is to represent Great Britain at the Olympics – for her it’s not if it that will happen, but when!”

A message of support from Esme’s hero Eilish McColgan has spurred the little girl on towards her goal of completing the five miles left of the marathon by this Saturday.

Lisa messaged this year’s Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres champion to tell her about Esme’s marathon. Lisa said: "Eilish replied saying that she admired Esme for how much she is doing. She doesn't think many seven year olds or even adults would be able to achieve what she is trying to achieve.”

Young friends Summer and Jack Biggs have accompanied Esme on junior park runs in Shipley Country Park on Sundays. “They give her encouragement to keep on going which is lovely,” said Lisa.

Esme, second from right, with her four-year-old sister Amelia beside her and friends Summer and Jack Biggs at Shipley Country Park.

On her marathon in a month challenge, Esme has already beaten the 1.2-mile distance clocked up on each of her park runs by running 1.8 miles in one day.

Esme’s dad Ashley, a co-leader at Smalley Running Club, has shared tips with his daughter during their early-morning runs around Kirk Hallam, often before she goes to Ladywood Primary School and he goes to work as a laboratory technician. Lisa said: “Esme is up at 6.30am, trainers on and full of enthusiasm!"

The marathon has so far brought in £350 in sponsorship for Macmillan Cancer Support, the adopted charity of Greene King which employs Lisa as a part-time waitress at the Mundy Arms in Ilkeston.

If you would like to sponsor Esme, go to www.gofundme.com/f/hjbc5w-marathon-in-a-month