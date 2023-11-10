Derbyshire girl aged 6 stars in Sainsbury's Christmas advert alongside singer Rick Astley
The supermarket giant’s festive advert stars a curious girl and playing the part is none other than six-year-old Olympia Fowkes, who comes from Kirk Hallam.
The advert sees a little girl and her family shopping in a festively decorated Sainsbury’s store when the youngster walks up to the tannoy in the shop.
She says: “Hi Sainbury’s, I have a question. It’s about Santa" – before everyone stops for a few seconds scared of what will come next.
“What does he have for Christmas dinner?” – she continues, as shop workers catch their breath back and start coming up with ideas what would be Santa’s favourite Christmas special.
Olympia beat hundreds of children from across England eager to star in one of the most popular adverts of the year.
Mandy Fowkes, Olympia’s mum said: “When she found out she will star in the advert, she was jumping around. We have done many auditions, and she has done a bit of modeling in the past, but this is definitely the biggest part she had so far.”
The route to staring in the advert was quite long – with Olympia first attending auditions around June and July. She was then shortlisted and had to travel to London where she had to play her part, competing with hundreds of other children. She later had a Zoom call with directors and recorded the advert in August.
Olympia who has modelled in the past and played the part of Lulu in Waitress, the musical hosted at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall, had to face months of patiently waiting before the advert finally aired at the beginning of November.
Mandy said: “We were not at home when the ad first came out. Someone shared it on Instagram and tagged Olympia so we all watched it on the phone. She was proud and excited to see it. Everyone in the family is massively proud of her.
"She loved playing in the ad and wants to do more similar things in the future. But after all, she is just a normal girl who likes playing with Barbies who had an amazing opportunity which she took.”