Derbyshire girl, 7, raises money for 'women and children of Ukraine' with sponsored swim
A Derbyshire schoolgirl who was touched by the plight of women and children in Ukraine since the Russian invasion has completed a sponsored swim.
Seven-year-old Iris Maskrey, of Leabrooks, Alfreton, swam five lengths at Alfreton Leisure Centre’s swimming pool and has already raised £100.
Stacey Maskrey, Iris’ mum, said the whole family could not be more proud of her little girl’s achievement, after seeing the scenes from Ukraine on television screens over the past month.
Stacey said: “Iris was worried about the women and children and wanted to help by raising some money.
MORE: Council funds ‘fabulous’ umbrella installation in Derbyshire town as part of high street revitalisation plans
"She likes swimming and she thought it was a good idea, and five lengths is a big achievement.
"Alfreton Leisure Centre staff were very accommodating and helpful.
“We are all so proud of her achievement.”
Iris is currently in Year Two at Swanwick Primary School.
One of the leisure centre’s swimming instructors, Shannon Arnold, kindly helped Iris with her challenge and is pictured with her.