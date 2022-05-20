Derbyshire gigs: Check out where all the bands are playing live

Is your must-see band or singer playing a gig in Derbyshire? Check our gig guide to plan your week’s live entertainment.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:05 pm
Daphne's Flight perform at St Peter's Church, Belper, on May 30 (photo: Bryan Ledgard)
Daphne's Flight perform at St Peter's Church, Belper, on May 30 (photo: Bryan Ledgard)

May 26

Steve Harley Acoustic Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The Hollies. Derby Arena.

Telegram Sam play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Rockford, Stereotyped, Triptych, Minatore, Alien Feelings, The Timeouts. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

May 27

Trinity Road. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

The Animals & Friends, with special guest Zoot Money. Buxton Opera House.

The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Telegram Sam (T-Rex tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Radio Romantic. Needles, Alvaston.

May 28

Stiffbizkit (Limp Bizkit), supported by Pulverise. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Klubfiller. The Loft, Matlock.

The U2 Experience. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Darren Morgan and guest Mathew Meakin. The Lion Hotel, Belper.

Kris Drever. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

UB40 Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Adrian Michael. Needles, Alvaston.

May 29

The Modest. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

Shackled. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

Rics. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

May 30

Daphne's Flight. St Peter's Church, Belper.

