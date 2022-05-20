Derbyshire gigs: Check out where all the bands are playing live

May 26
Steve Harley Acoustic Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
The Hollies. Derby Arena.
Rockford, Stereotyped, Triptych, Minatore, Alien Feelings, The Timeouts. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
May 27
Trinity Road. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
The Animals & Friends, with special guest Zoot Money. Buxton Opera House.
The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Telegram Sam (T-Rex tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Radio Romantic. Needles, Alvaston.
May 28
Stiffbizkit (Limp Bizkit), supported by Pulverise. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Klubfiller. The Loft, Matlock.
The U2 Experience. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Darren Morgan and guest Mathew Meakin. The Lion Hotel, Belper.
Kris Drever. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
UB40 Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Adrian Michael. Needles, Alvaston.
May 29
The Modest. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.
Shackled. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
Rics. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
May 30
Daphne's Flight. St Peter's Church, Belper.