Derbyshire friends using artwork to help raise funds for war-torn Ukraine

Darren Keyworth and his good friend Alwynn Morris are raising money for Ukraine – UK Aid, selling donated pieces of Ukraine Forever tartan and artwork, which Alwynn Morris has framed through his shop, Intu Frames shop on Duke Street in Staveley.

Darren’s interest in Ukraine began well before Russia’s invasion last year, going back to when he became involved in an organisation called Contamination Zone during a trip to Chernobyl in 2019. During his time fundraising for the organisation and return trips back, Darren grew a large friendship network spreading across Ukraine. Many of these friends have stayed in contact with him during the conflict, telling him their stories of the hardships of living in a warzone.

He said: “Over winter it has been particularly hard for a lot of people who are still trying to live their daily lives. People have been on restricted power – only getting power for an hour a day and cooking meals in darkness using little camp stoves.”

Darren Keyworth and Alwynn Morris with artwork and tartans they are selling off to help raise funds for relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Tartan was kindly donated by Great Scot, a Scottish company which Darren contacted asking for help with his fundraising idea. Called Ukraine Forever, the tartan has a blue and yellow design to represent Ukraine’s flag and to show solidarity between Scotland and the Ukrainian people.

Darren also contacted Ukrainian artist Marianna Paschuk who has donated artwork that will also be framed and sold. From her home in Lviv, Ukraine, Marianna has been producing artwork of cats wearing uniforms to represent different aspects of the war. Each of the twenty pieces donated have been signed by the artist herself and will be sold alongside the Tartan.

To buy any of the framed works and support the relief effort, call 01246 474742, email [email protected] or visit Intu Frames.