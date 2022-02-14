Derbyshire Constabulary suspends PSCO charged with making indecent images of children

James Land, who lives in Wales, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing extreme images and six counts of voyeurism.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield in March.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The 43-year-old was suspended from his role as a PCSO, based in Ripley, while the investigation has taken place and remains suspended.”