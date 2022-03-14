Derbyshire football fan, eight, who suffered double leg-break in match is touched by messages of support

Eight-year-old Cole Whitehead, of Creswell was playing for Clowne Comets Under-9s in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League when he sustained the horrific injury on Saturday morning.

He had to undergo surgery at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and will need another operation in three months time to remove the pins and wires which were inserted, but his family hope he will be allowed home today as he begins his journey on the road to recovery.

Cole’s father Ross put out an appeal on social media for fellow football fans to send their best wishes to help cheer up the young striker and the response has been amazing.

Sheffield United fan Cole Whitehead in hospital after breaking his leg in two places while playing for Clowne Comets in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League

Sheffield United stars John Egan and Billy Sharp, Cole’s favourite player, were among scores of people wishing Cole a speedy recovery.

Billy messaged to say: “Hope the surgery went well Cole. Speedy recovery.”

And John wrote: “Get well soon mate. I did the same thing when I was younger. You’ll be back stronger.”

Ross said: “The response has been overwhelming and Cole will be over the moon with all the messages, especially the ones from Billy and John.

Cole Whitehead, who broke his leg in two places, pictured in his Clowne Comets kit and with Sheffield United mascot Captain Blade

“Reading all the messages while he was in surgery meant a lot to me. It really gave me a focus, and we’re all so grateful.

“It’s not just Sheffield United fans, either. We’ve had lots of lovely messages from Sheffield Wednesday supporters too, which is nice.”

Ross also praised the support Cole had received on the pitch after breaking his legs in a match against Glapwell U-9s, and he said he was incredibly proud of his son, who had been ‘so brave through it all’.

Among those sending their wishes was one fan who described Cole as a ‘future Blades player in the making’.

Many also assured him he would ‘come back stronger’, including one dad whose son went through something similar.

He wrote: “My son broke his tibula and fibula at the age of 14 years in training and came back within eight months stronger and a better footballer. Good luck little man.”