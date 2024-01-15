Derbyshire football club addresses Barlow Hunt Ball rumours – confirming event will not take place at stadium
On Tuesday, January 9, the Derby Hunt Saboteurs group posted on Twitter/X that Chesterfield FC were hosting a ball for the Barlow Hunt later this month.
In a short statement posted onto social media, Chesterfield FC later announced that the event had been cancelled.
A club spokesperson said: “It has been confirmed that the Barlow Hunt Ball, which had been scheduled to take place at the stadium on January 27, has been cancelled.”
Rumours that the event would be hosted at Matlock Town FC instead were addressed by the club yesterday – who released a statement confirming the ball would not take place at their ground.
A club spokesperson said: “Matlock Town Football Club has today received numerous messages regarding rumours that the club is to host the Barlow Hunt Ball.
“We wish to clarify that we have no intention of hosting this event, nor have we been asked to do so. We will be making no further comment on the matter.”