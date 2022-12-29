A night of Christmas entertainment called Look After One Another and spearheaded by legendary folk singer John Tams brought in £3,200 from ticket sales for Belper Food Bank.

Jo Lambourne, co-ordinator of Belper Food Hub, said: "A huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported the 'Look After One Another' event. The money and donations are very gratefully received and will be put to good use at the food and community hub. From January to September 2022 we saw a 78% increase in the weekly average number of parcels that we gave out so your continued support is very much appreciated as we see such a steep rise in referrals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Tams said that Look After One Another was a festival for the spirit. “The bond of the caring community was there for all to see,” he added.

George Gunby, director of Belper Arts Festival, presents the cheque to Jo Lambourne, right, of Belper Food Hub.

The show was staged at St Peter's Church, Belper, and featured artistes from across Derbyshire and the East Midlands including sword dancers Stone Monkey and theatre group The Lost Boys. The show also featured three world premieres of scenes from work that will be staged during the coming year, including The Derbyshire Nativity which will be performed in December 2023.