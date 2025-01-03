Derbyshire five-star hotel shut after water problems forced closure on New Year’s Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guests at the Buxton Crescent Ensana hotel who had paid hundreds of pounds to bring in the New Year in style were sent home after a water problem affected the whole hotel.

The five-star hotel in the heart of Buxton has been shut since New Year’s Eve because of an issue with water.

On Thursday, an Ensana spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the hotel has been closed since New Year’s Eve and remains so today, due to a water issue.

“Severn Trent Water have been working hard and tirelessly on the problem since it occurred and are currently excavating the area to find what is causing the lack of water from their intake to us.

Buxton Crescent has been shut after water problems forced closure on New Year’s Eve. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We hope to have further news, but at present they do not know what the reasoning is for this problem.”

Severn Trent tested the pressure on the mains side which is their responsibility and that has come back positively, so it is suspected the problem might be on the private supply pipe possibly a leak.

This would be the responsibility of the property owner to get repaired however the Severn Trent team remained on site, supporting the hotel in getting to the bottom of the issue.

A Severn Trent spokesperson, said: “A team responded to a report of intermittent water supply at the Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa on December, 31.

“Our team replaced a boundary box but the issue persisted and we are now supporting the hotel to find if the problem is on the private supply to the hotel.”

The water problem occurred on the same day as the five-course gala dinner for New Year’s Eve where singer Ryan Mac was due to perform.

The one night stay for two people cost almost £300 and guests have been less than impressed with the last minute cancellation.

High Peak resident Carole Parlsow and her husband said they had had a rubbish 2024 and decided to treat themselves for New Year.

She said: “I bought a new dress, got my hair done only to get a voicemail at 4pm on New Year’s Eve telling me the event had been cancelled. There has been no public apology and no explanation of what has happened.”

Not only did the couple pay £149 each for a ticket, which has been refunded, they were also asked to select their wine and pay for it in advance and two bottles of wine cost the pensioners £118.

“It’s such a lot of money and we still haven’t had that back so no we are out of pocket.

“I was really looking forward to going but as we live local I didn’t take out travel insurance so all the money I have spent on my dress and hair I won’t get back.

“We were one of the lucky ones as we have heard some people travelled from all over the country and only when they got there were they informed they could not check in and left stranded with no place to stay.

“I think the Crescent needs to be doing more to make this right for people. Have everyone back for a free afternoon tea or a meal but the way this has been handled has been dreadful.”