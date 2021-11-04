Derbyshire firm collapses into administration in these ‘extremely difficult times’

Alfreton-based Wildgoose Construction, which was founded in Matlock in 1896, has ceased trading.

It faced ‘multiple challenges’ recently including rises in the costs of raw materials, supply chain disruption and labour shortages.

The firm specialised in large-scale projects for clients across a range of sectors, including housing, education, health and social care.

Derbyshire firm Wildgoose Construction is in administration. Stock picture.

Directors have now appointed Howard Smith and Chris Pole, from Interpath Advisory, as joint administrators.

Forty-six employees have lost their jobs, with some retained to help the joint administrators with the wind-down of the business.

All work on live projects ceased prior to the appointment of the joint administrators, with clients being notified in advance.

Howard Smith, managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: "These are extremely difficult times for companies across the construction sector, with recent surges in the price of raw materials, coupled with supply chain disruption, acute labour shortages and wage inflation putting businesses under significant pressure.

“Unfortunately for Wildgoose Construction, these issues ultimately resulted in a number of its fixed-cost contracts becoming unsustainably loss-making, and when combined with the other unexpected significant one-off costs and liabilities which had arisen, the directors had no alternatives other than to place the company into administration.

“Our immediate priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to claim their statutory entitlements from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

Jonathan Wildgoose, chairman of Wildgoose Construction, added: “In light of the multiple challenges being faced by the business, our efforts since the commencement of the pandemic have focused on exploring all possible options in an effort to secure a solution which would have safeguarded the future viability of the business.

“It is with great sadness that we had no alternative but to cease to trade and take the necessary steps to place the company into administration.