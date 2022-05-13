In a Facebook post, the squad at the Bolsover Fire Station revealed that they had recruited a new avian teammate in recent days.
It read: “Bolsover Fire Station had become home to an injured homing pigeon that had been attacked by a hawk.
“It’s been wandering around our drill yard for the past four days, I’m sure occasionally running the hose out when nobody was looking.”
After spending some time recuperating at the station, a kind-hearted member of the public came to collect the pigeon in the hopes of returning it to its owner.
The post concluded: “Big thank you to Steve who has come and collected the pigeon, in the hope of making it better and reuniting it with its owner.”