In a Facebook post, the squad at the Bolsover Fire Station revealed that they had recruited a new avian teammate in recent days.

It read: “Bolsover Fire Station had become home to an injured homing pigeon that had been attacked by a hawk.

“It’s been wandering around our drill yard for the past four days, I’m sure occasionally running the hose out when nobody was looking.”

The pigeon was eventually taken by Steve - who was determined to get it back to its owner.

After spending some time recuperating at the station, a kind-hearted member of the public came to collect the pigeon in the hopes of returning it to its owner.