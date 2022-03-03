Derbyshire firefighters go the distance to help fallen horse

Crews from the town joined Glossop fire station colleagues in the successful operation at Charlesworth on Wednesday night.

Alfreton Community Fire Station said on Facebook: “Stella the horse had fallen over on muddy ground and had been down for approximately two hours.

“Using the crane we lifted Stella and assisted her with walking to regain movement in her legs.

Alfreton Community Fire Station shared pictures on its Facebook page of the operation to help Stella the horse get back on her feet.

“With time and motivation Stella started walking on her own and was taken back to the stable to warm up and calm down after her ordeal.

“Stella’s successful rescue was helped massively by her owners calling for our assistance quickly after she had fallen and was unable to get back up.”