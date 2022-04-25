Derbyshire firefighters' delight as car wash raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Firefighters in Shirebrook have said a massive thank you to everyone who supported their fundraising car wash.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:26 pm

Firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, hosted a charity car wash.

It is part of a national car wash event promoted by The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support to the firefighting community.

The charity said: “Every year, hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise money for our charity.”

Shirebrook Fire Station's charity car wash was doing brisk business on Saturday morning

Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station, in Kirkby, raised more than £800 to be split between the charity and DEC Ukrainian Charity at their event earlier in the month.

A spokesman for Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our charity car wash.

“We managed to raise a whopping £750 for The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Firefighters and supporters get stuck in to the charity car wash.
The car wash did brisk business.
