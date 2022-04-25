Derbyshire firefighters' delight as car wash raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, hosted a charity car wash.

It is part of a national car wash event promoted by The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support to the firefighting community.

The charity said: “Every year, hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise money for our charity.”

Shirebrook Fire Station's charity car wash was doing brisk business on Saturday morning

A spokesman for Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our charity car wash.

“We managed to raise a whopping £750 for The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Firefighters and supporters get stuck in to the charity car wash.