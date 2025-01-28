Derbyshire Fire and Rescue pay tribute to firefighter and dad of five who served local community for 25 years

Anthony ‘Anto’ Malcolm John Stewart, 61, of Bolsover, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice on Thursday, January 16. (Image courtesy of Bolsover Fire Station)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has paid tribute to their ‘fallen brother’ who will be ‘sadly missed’ by all crew members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony ‘Anto’ Malcolm John Stewart, 61, of Bolsover, passed away at Ashgate Hospice on Thursday, January 16, leaving behind his wife Beverley, two sons James and Macaulay, and three daughters Samantha, Kimberley and Chelsea.

Born and raised in Chesterfield, Anto worked as a miner, firefighter and community enforcement officer in the local area throughout his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His interests included Glasgow Rangers Football Club, spending time with family and going to festivals.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 7 at St Mary & St Laurence Church in Bolsover at 1 pm.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “We're saddened to hear of the death of Retired Firefighter Anthony Stewart, who served with us and supported the community of Bolsover through his on-call role for many years.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute message issued by Bolsover Fire Station where Anto worked reads: “Fire Fighter Anthony Malcolm John Stewart served over 25 years at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service at our community fire station in Bolsover and will be sadly missed by all of our crew members.”

"Anto’s funeral will take place on Friday 7th February and as a mark of respect Bolsover crew and our fire appliance will be attendance in tribute to our fallen brother.”