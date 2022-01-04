Derbyshire farm park's new Highland calves are udderly adorable

Highland calves Duncan, left, and Winston with his mum Merida at Matlock Farm Park.

Making an early arrival on Boxing Day was the gorgeous ginger Duncan, born to mum Lemonade. Duncan caught staff by surprise as he arrived a fortnight ahead of his due date.

Two days later, the park’s other Highland cow Merida gave birth to her handsome boy Winston.

Abi Bradbury, manager at the farm park, said: “It was a beautiful surprise both calves being delivered close together and around Christmas time. I was lucky enough to have been there when Merida gave birth to Winston and it was wonderful!”

Both calves and their mums are doing really well, are comfortable and receiving lots of love and care from all the park’s staff and visitors.

Park staff ran a competition on social media to name the first newborn and were overwhelmed with more than 1100 comments. The name Duncan received the most likes out of the seven that made the final cut including Phileas, Myrrh, Seumas, Archie, Haggis and Dougal.

The winning name was suggested by Leanne King who said that her little boy was under the care of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Her son had a Highland cow Cubbie teddy named Duncan after his consultant.

Nicola Rose Gregory commented about Merida’s new baby: “Aw brilliant. My daughter named her Merida when she first came to see you, can’t wait to see the new addition.”