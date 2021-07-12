Derbyshire fans heartbroken - but your pictures capture excitement on Euro final night
Cheers and tears echoed around Derbyshire homes and pubs as football-loving families were transported from ecstasy to agony by the performance of England footballers in the Euro final.
From Luke Shaw’s early goal within three minutes of kick-off to Chesterfield hero Harry Maguire smashing in a penalty towards the end of the match, it was a nail-biting night as our team battled for victory. But it just wasn’t to be with Italy winning in the penalty shoot-out.
Commenting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page, Marie Mitchell said: “My 8-year-old asked me why I’m crying. When I told him England lost, he said: “It’s only a trophy, mummy. I don't know whether to hug him or put him on the adoption list!”
Sandra Mellor said: “Proud of the young team Southgate has put together. Keep your heads up lads, there’s a World Cup going spare next year.”
Ian Wallhead said: “Proud of the England lads for making the final and lifting the nation.”
Here are the photos of how fans in Derbyshire showed their support on the momentous night.