Fans at home and in pubs across Derbyshire showed their support for England in the final of Euro 2000 on Sunday. Photos submitted by Tia Hewitt, Jessica Meade and Ashleigh Johnson.

Derbyshire fans heartbroken - but your pictures capture excitement on Euro final night

Cheers and tears echoed around Derbyshire homes and pubs as football-loving families were transported from ecstasy to agony by the performance of England footballers in the Euro final.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:32 pm

From Luke Shaw’s early goal within three minutes of kick-off to Chesterfield hero Harry Maguire smashing in a penalty towards the end of the match, it was a nail-biting night as our team battled for victory. But it just wasn’t to be with Italy winning in the penalty shoot-out.

Commenting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page, Marie Mitchell said: “My 8-year-old asked me why I’m crying. When I told him England lost, he said: “It’s only a trophy, mummy. I don't know whether to hug him or put him on the adoption list!”

Sandra Mellor said: “Proud of the young team Southgate has put together. Keep your heads up lads, there’s a World Cup going spare next year.”

Ian Wallhead said: “Proud of the England lads for making the final and lifting the nation.”

Here are the photos of how fans in Derbyshire showed their support on the momentous night.

1. All smiles

Charlotte Mason posted this photo, saying: "Before Daddy left for Wembley."

Photo: Charlotte Mason

2. Model support

Chesterfield model Daniella Allfee, a former walk-on girl for the Professional Darts Corporation, showed her support for the England team battling for the Euro cup.

Photo: Daniella Allfree

3. Collaring support

Janice Dyson posted this picture of her terrier cross Finn, which was adopted from Manchester Dogs Trust nearly two years ago.

Photo: Janice Dyson

4.

Tia Hewitt posted this picture of adorable Iris and Zara cheering on England.

Photo: Tia Hewitt

