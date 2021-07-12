Derbyshire fans heartbroken - but your pictures capture excitement on Euro final night

From Luke Shaw’s early goal within three minutes of kick-off to Chesterfield hero Harry Maguire smashing in a penalty towards the end of the match, it was a nail-biting night as our team battled for victory. But it just wasn’t to be with Italy winning in the penalty shoot-out.

Commenting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page, Marie Mitchell said: “My 8-year-old asked me why I’m crying. When I told him England lost, he said: “It’s only a trophy, mummy. I don't know whether to hug him or put him on the adoption list!”

Sandra Mellor said: “Proud of the young team Southgate has put together. Keep your heads up lads, there’s a World Cup going spare next year.”

Ian Wallhead said: “Proud of the England lads for making the final and lifting the nation.”

Here are the photos of how fans in Derbyshire showed their support on the momentous night.

1. All smiles Charlotte Mason posted this photo, saying: "Before Daddy left for Wembley." Photo: Charlotte Mason

2. Model support Chesterfield model Daniella Allfee, a former walk-on girl for the Professional Darts Corporation, showed her support for the England team battling for the Euro cup. Photo: Daniella Allfree

3. Collaring support Janice Dyson posted this picture of her terrier cross Finn, which was adopted from Manchester Dogs Trust nearly two years ago. Photo: Janice Dyson

4. Tia Hewitt posted this picture of adorable Iris and Zara cheering on England. Photo: Tia Hewitt