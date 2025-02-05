Derbyshire family will take dad's ashes on a Caribbean cruise won on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

A family who won a Caribbean cruise on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will set sail on a poignant journey.

Tracey Bradley, who works at Springwell Community School in Staveley, and her daughters Amy and Megan have raised more than £25,000 for Brain Tumour Research since the head of their family, Michael, was diagnosed with a Multifocal Gioblastoma in 2022. Michael Bradley passed away in September 2023, aged 63.

Next week the family will include Michael in their all-expenses-paid cruise. Tracey said: “We will be taking some of Michael’s ashes with us to scatter and hopefully having some sort of memorial for this. We have decided to do this because we did everything as a family and don’t intend changing things now he isn’t with us any more.

"Michael was a real family man and absolutely adored his children, we had lots of holidays and occasions together.”

Tracey and Michael Bradley with their daughters Amy and Megan.

Tracey and Michael celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a Caribbean cruise, five years before Michael passed away.

On the latest voyage, Tracey, 57, will be visiting locations that are new to her. She said: "We have chosen a cruise which will include swimming with stingrays, snorkelling in the cove where the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was filmed and much more. We are looking forward to visiting places we have never been before and probably never get the chance to visit again.”

The week-long cruise comes a year after Tracey, Amy and Megan went to London for the filming of the last series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Tracey, who lives in Langwith Junction, had seen an advert asking for fundraisers to get in touch. She said: “I thought my girls have worked tirelessly to fundraise and cared for their dad daily that I would put their names forward. Usually people like us never win anything but on this occasion I received a phone call from ITV asking me about our story. ”Then last February I received a call asking me if Amy, Megan and I would like to be part of the first episode of the last ever show. We jumped at the chance. ”We went to London and joined others queuing for the show. We saw Simon Cowell, Andy Peters, Stephen Mulhern along with Ant & Dec. There were 411 in the audience and each and every one of us won a holiday of our choice. All expenses paid and they even invited Megan’s partner Jamie to join us on the cruise.”

Tracey, who works as a pastoral administration assistant, and her daughters are now aiming to raise £50,000 for Brain Tumour Research by the end of 2027. They have organised a family fun day at Shirebrook Staff Sports & Social Club on September 20, 2025 after a successful similar event at the start of their fundraising mission when Michael was first diagnosed. Tracey said: “The people of Shirebrook were absolutely amazing with their support and Michael was a very popular member of the public.

Tracey and Michael Bradley were married for 30 years.

"We also sold badges for wear a hat day, staff at Springwell Community College held a charity football match, Cygnet Storthfield held events where staff sat in a bath of beans, raffles were run. Amy did a charity skydive and Amy, Megan and Jamie completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge."

Megan, 28, is completing her training to become a general nurse and Amy, 30, is training as a mental health nurse, both at the University of Derby. They work for Cygnet Health Care, with Megan based in Shirebrook and Amy at South Normanton.

Their dad worked as an electrician for 20 years and was previously a mechanic at Shirebrook Colliery before the pit closed.

Tracey added: “Amy, Megan and I all decided to have a tattoo as our way to show what an amazing man Michael really was.”