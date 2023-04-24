News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire family say atmosphere at charity football match honoring their son's memory was 'very overwhelming'

Hundreds gathered with the friends and family of James Bailey, honouring his memory at a charity football match.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 2 min read

James was just 28 years old when he died on April 1, after being diagnosed Cholangiocarcinoma – a rare cancer that affects the bile duct. James received the diagnosis in November last year, after years of suffering with other health issues like Colitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) that are said to increase the risk of cancer developing.

James’ mother, Wendy Bailey said: “James was in and out of hospital, and they were preparing him for a liver transplant for his PSC. After going to hospital in Leeds they said that they had found cancer cells, and two days later in November 2022 they rang James and told him he had cancer in his bile duct. Nothing was really done other than a CT scan until January. We were then told by a consultant over the phone that the cancer had spread significantly.”

James, who wanted to be surrounded by his family, passed away at home two months later – but not without putting up what Wendy described as a real fight.

From left to right. James' brother Daniel, his mother and father Wendy and Peter, James' soulmate (and event organiser) Ellie Wood, and Daniel's fiancee Chloe Jackson.From left to right. James' brother Daniel, his mother and father Wendy and Peter, James' soulmate (and event organiser) Ellie Wood, and Daniel's fiancee Chloe Jackson.
From left to right. James' brother Daniel, his mother and father Wendy and Peter, James' soulmate (and event organiser) Ellie Wood, and Daniel's fiancee Chloe Jackson.
Peter, James’ dad, said that he was “our brave little soldier. James fought this so bravely right to the end, and he was so unselfish.

On Wednesday, April 19 a charity football match was held in James’ memory at Matlock Town FC’s Proctor Car’s stadium. Named the James Bailey cup, Wendy estimated around 600-700 people attended the game, to honour James and to support his family. Before the 7.15pm kick-off, all in attendance gave a one-minute applause for James, before the family let off balloons in his memory.

The teams were made up of James’ friends and work colleagues from the Derbyshire County Council Exchequer. The game ended Bazz Boys and Girls 1 - 3 DCC Exchequers.

James’ parents said the atmosphere at the game was “very overwhelming for us”.

Balloons being released in James' memoryBalloons being released in James' memory
Balloons being released in James' memory

The money raised off the back of the match is going to the AMMF charity which does vital work in supporting research, and raising awareness of Cholangiocarcinoma. A total of £5,800 was raised on the night, and the family are still accepting donations on their Facebook page for anyone who still wishes to show their support.

