Derbyshire family say atmosphere at charity football match honoring their son's memory was 'very overwhelming'

James was just 28 years old when he died on April 1, after being diagnosed Cholangiocarcinoma – a rare cancer that affects the bile duct. James received the diagnosis in November last year, after years of suffering with other health issues like Colitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) that are said to increase the risk of cancer developing.

James’ mother, Wendy Bailey said: “James was in and out of hospital, and they were preparing him for a liver transplant for his PSC. After going to hospital in Leeds they said that they had found cancer cells, and two days later in November 2022 they rang James and told him he had cancer in his bile duct. Nothing was really done other than a CT scan until January. We were then told by a consultant over the phone that the cancer had spread significantly.”

James, who wanted to be surrounded by his family, passed away at home two months later – but not without putting up what Wendy described as a real fight.

From left to right. James' brother Daniel, his mother and father Wendy and Peter, James' soulmate (and event organiser) Ellie Wood, and Daniel's fiancee Chloe Jackson.

Peter, James’ dad, said that he was “our brave little soldier. James fought this so bravely right to the end, and he was so unselfish.

On Wednesday, April 19 a charity football match was held in James’ memory at Matlock Town FC’s Proctor Car’s stadium. Named the James Bailey cup, Wendy estimated around 600-700 people attended the game, to honour James and to support his family. Before the 7.15pm kick-off, all in attendance gave a one-minute applause for James, before the family let off balloons in his memory.

The teams were made up of James’ friends and work colleagues from the Derbyshire County Council Exchequer. The game ended Bazz Boys and Girls 1 - 3 DCC Exchequers.

James’ parents said the atmosphere at the game was “very overwhelming for us”.

Balloons being released in James' memory