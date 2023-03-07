Rya Hutchinson’s nine-year-old German Shepherd Khaleesi has a condition called degenerative myelopathy, which is similar to MS in humans.

The condition means Khaleesi is now unable to use her back legs and her front legs are getting more and more weakened.

The family has made the heartbreaking decision to take Khaleesi to the vets for the final time on March 20.

Rya Hutchinson is taking her dog Khaleesi on a 'doggy bucket list' series of treats and events

However, before they say their goodbyes, they are determined to give their beloved pet a wonderful series of life events and treats on her very own ‘doggy bucket list’.

Rya said: “We want to give her the best final three weeks of her life.

"We initially were getting her around in a doggy wheelchair but now she has a makeshift large garden trolley that I got off eBay which we’ve put lots of cushions in and she seems to love it – she loves being outdoors.”

So far, Khaleesi has watched the sunset, had a cup of tea, eaten a no-onion McDonald's Happy Meal and had a pint at the pub with Rya’s dad.

Khaleesi is suffering with MD and is chauffeured around to places now in her own doggy trolley

Rya, from Pinxton, said: “Khaleesi is loving it too, she enjoyed her Happy Meal, but decided after one lick she didn’t want her pint in the pub!

“We’re still thinking of other ideas too.

“I’m probably going to take her to Mamma’s, because she always loved that, so we’ll go and see the grandparents.

“We’re also going to try and do a bit of doggy art as well and have a pamper day for her too.

One of Khaleesi's treats was enjoying a McDonald's Happy Meal

"There’s also a lady who I talk to regularly who does reiki and specialises in animals and she’s come to visit Khaleesi a few times and suggested a few things.

“Above all, by doing this I really want to raise awareness on the DM disease as my family just assumed this was a common problem with German Shepherds, whereas, in fact, DM effects every breed of dog through a faulty gene and poor breeding.

“Had we carried on that assumption, we may not have had these wonderful extra years with her.”

Khaleesi has also enjoyed a sunset, a cup of tea and a trip to the pub

