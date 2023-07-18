News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Derbyshire faith centre hosts free support cafe for local people struggling with addiction

A local faith community centre has been running a free, drop-in cafe to support local people who struggle with addictions.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:02 BST- 2 min read

The Edge Centre on Queen Victoria Road, Tupton has been running its addiction cafe on Mondays since January. Open from noon to 3pm, the cafe provides a safe space for people battling addictions to seek solace with each other, over butties, cakes and tea. Unlike groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, the Addiction Recovery cafe aims to create a more relaxed atmosphere, not requiring anyone to share about their addictions unless they are comfortable.

Deputy CEO of Edge Ministeries – who run three Edge community centres in the Chesterfield area, Karen Tullett said the idea for the cafe came from hearing stories about struggles with addiction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We wanted to create a space where we can say to people; ‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel’. Studies show that people recover from addictions better when they are apart of a community, as opposed to trying to do it on their own.

Tupton's Edge Centre which runs its Addiction Recovery cafe's every MondayTupton's Edge Centre which runs its Addiction Recovery cafe's every Monday
Tupton's Edge Centre which runs its Addiction Recovery cafe's every Monday
Most Popular

"We also encourage people to access help from their GPs or the twelve-step program. We’re just one piece of the recovery puzzle.”

Edge Center member, Mark Shear said: “There’s a massive need around here. With Tupton only being a small town there are no real recovery communities for those with alcohol, drug and gambling addictions. Any addiction we’ll deal with, and this is just a safe place for people to come along and have a chat with other people who have been there.”

Mark pointed out that it can be difficult for people struggling with addictions to talk to their families about their experiences. This is why he believes that the addiction recovery cafe is so important as it provides a space where they can be open and honest in a non-judgemental setting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All Edge centre volunteers have recieved training through Keys community detox, which works with churches and community groups to provide holistic, communal support groups, specifically for people struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

Since first opening, Karen and Mark have both seen the increasing number of those attending, further highlighting the problems with addictions in the area.

Related topics:Derbyshire