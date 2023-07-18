Derbyshire faith centre hosts free support cafe for local people struggling with addiction

The Edge Centre on Queen Victoria Road, Tupton has been running its addiction cafe on Mondays since January. Open from noon to 3pm, the cafe provides a safe space for people battling addictions to seek solace with each other, over butties, cakes and tea. Unlike groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, the Addiction Recovery cafe aims to create a more relaxed atmosphere, not requiring anyone to share about their addictions unless they are comfortable.

Deputy CEO of Edge Ministeries – who run three Edge community centres in the Chesterfield area, Karen Tullett said the idea for the cafe came from hearing stories about struggles with addiction.

She said: “We wanted to create a space where we can say to people; ‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel’. Studies show that people recover from addictions better when they are apart of a community, as opposed to trying to do it on their own.

Tupton's Edge Centre which runs its Addiction Recovery cafe's every Monday

"We also encourage people to access help from their GPs or the twelve-step program. We’re just one piece of the recovery puzzle.”

Edge Center member, Mark Shear said: “There’s a massive need around here. With Tupton only being a small town there are no real recovery communities for those with alcohol, drug and gambling addictions. Any addiction we’ll deal with, and this is just a safe place for people to come along and have a chat with other people who have been there.”

Mark pointed out that it can be difficult for people struggling with addictions to talk to their families about their experiences. This is why he believes that the addiction recovery cafe is so important as it provides a space where they can be open and honest in a non-judgemental setting.

All Edge centre volunteers have recieved training through Keys community detox, which works with churches and community groups to provide holistic, communal support groups, specifically for people struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.